Our Limitless Love(A Riansh FF….) Sacrifice!….Ch-31

Sacrifice

They were fighting with the men’s as their bullets were over ….all of sudden ridhima saw a snipper pointed at angreji.

Ridhima 🙁 shouting):- angreee.

Both angre and vansh looked here there to locate what she was shouting about but didnt saw the snipper.

Bullet was shot, ridhima saw it and ran towards angre to shield him. But unfortunately vansh also saw it and ran towards her…

Ridhima came in front angre, and vansh came in front of ridhima. Angre wasn’t understanding there actions and thudddd.

Vansh fell down being shot right in the chest!.

Ridhima was shocked, seemed her heart has stopped angre was in complete trauma seeing him.

Ridhima:- vansshhhhhhhhh.

She fell on her knees and kept his head on her lap , he was still conscious .

Ridhima:- angree.

No answer. i

Ridhima:- angreee, call my hospital and ask nurse to be ready, be in ur senses.

Angree:- ahh… H…. Ok. His voice was filled with concern, panicking and shocked.

Songs plays.

Saathi rey thoda thehar jaa

Abhi raastein kuch badal se jayenge

O saathi rey thoda thehar jaa

Yeh paanv bhi ab sambhal se jayenge

Phir wohi barsaat hogi

Aur ashq saare dhul se jaayenge

Roshni din raat hogi

Aur sab jharokhe khul se jaayenge

Ridhima:-( crying) I am sorry I couldn’t protect you it would have been better if I wouldn’t have returned but I was helpless in front of the fate. I couldn’t protect you after even coming back I guess it would have been better if I would have not been returned. I promise …..I promise I’ll leave you forever but please don’t close your eyes. Vansh pls….. Pls…. We will sort this out too.

Yaara tu hi toh bandagi hai

Yaara tu hi dua

Vansh smiled as after a long time she said vansh instead of mr. Raisinghania.

By the time listening to her he was sure that she has a story too.

Vansh:- pls…….sweet..heart don’t …cry. I still have to find out your secret and VR never leaves any work incomplete…… And by…..your sentence I ….am sure you have a side ….story tooo…. I just want to hear that out….. But what if I don’t be ali……. (Cutting him)

Ridhima:- shut uppp! Nothing will happen to you.. Pls just keep your eyes open. Pls vansh….. U were not supposed to be in this condition.. It was in my fate that you snatched my fate……. (Cutting her)

Vansh:- shhhhhh…. Sweetheart…….. Just tell…. Your profession atleast…..!

Ridhima:- I promise I will…. But you will not leave me…… Pls …. Promise me… Pls vansh… U will get up and seek your answers in hospital…… Promise me.

Vansh:- I…… Pro….. (Faints down)

Yaara kaisi ye berukhi hai

Kyun judaa tu hua

Kehna tha aur kya kya mujhe

Neend kyun aa gayi phir tujhe

he sees chang coming from back with gun to shoot her but couldn’t cautioned her…. She saw his reflection and took a gun lying near and shot him right in head and he fell dead.

Ridhima:- vannshhh…. Vanshhhh(patting his cheeks) …. Get upp. Pls…. Angreeeeee

Angre:- yea… Let’s go….

Na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na .. (x3)

At hospital,

She asked nurse to take him in, she was just getting in but was stopped by her colleague Dr. Ansh. She leaves his hand and stopped at the entrance.

Ansh:- ridhima you will not go in.

Ridhima:- are you in your sense?

Hmm saathi re thoda thehar ja

Abhi mausam ka badalna baaki hai

O saathi re thoda thehar ja

Kuch door saath chalna baaki hai

Ansh:- i am, but see yourself . I know ur past, I understand your condition but I can’t allow you in, you wait and pray we will proceed.

Ridhima:- no, I am fine. I will do it…. Dönt forget that I am senior. (Wiping her tears)

Ansh:- I know you are senior, but your condition is not good for doing his treatment, understand, I promise I will ask you in if anything will demand your presence.

Ridhima:- but…. ( thinking) … Ok… But Nothing should happen to him.

Phir unhi raaston pe

Tere mere kadmo ka milna baaki hai

Dard mein, ranjishon mein

Sang bujhna aur jalna baaki hai

Yaara tu hi toh bandagi hai

Yaara tu hi dua

Yaara kaisi ye berukhi hai

Kyun judaa tu hua (x2)

Haan tere aur meri darmiyan

Ab bhi baki hai ik daastan…

Song ends.

Ansh goes in and starts with the procedures….. She gets a call from Kabir.. Her anger was visible from her eyes looking at her phn.

On call.

Kabir: – yeah, riddhu ?.

U called so early in the morning, everything ok?

(gya ye aaj )

Ridhima:- date!? ( rough voice)

Kabir:- sounding angry… Btw it’s 10 may……. (Realizing) shi shit shit….. Sorry sorry…… Have you döne the wrk….?

Ridhima:- u remembered very early, I will see you but go to the penthouse and arrest each idiot lying there. Fast

Kabir knew something had happened but to avoid her anger he said yes.

She was sitting and praying for him…. When kabir and angre came….

Kabir:- angre told me everything!

Ridhima:- So?

Kabir:- I am sorry.. I really forgot!

Ridhima:- your actions are done and when we were in need of you. You were at KR Mansion. The only thing that I came back for couldn’t be completed. He is in this condition because of me, and you. (Shouting).

Ansh came out and asked her to come in as his vitals are dropping and she is expert in critical operations.

Now ridhima broke, she quickly nodded went in changing room and calmed herself and went in OT.

Angre and kabir were standing out….

Kabir:- she will not spare me,.

(Drr bolte h isko)

Angre:- first see what happens. (Broken voice)

Inside ot,

She calmed and confined herself and started the operation she was broken seeing him in that conditions and his vitals and heart rate dropping drastically. Still she proceeded with the procedures .

After two hours she came out.

Angre:- what happened? (Panicking)

Kabir:- say something (low voice).

(Kabir toh jayega )

Ridhima: – (Expressionless) bhai he …….

That's all for today's guys, sorry for not posting yesterday, actually to write this one I needed my mind to be in right frame … I wrote half yesterday and rest today.

It was the most emotional episode that I wrote till now. I guess I would like you all to share up your views too. Pls do it.

And writing it, was also a great emotional experience for me…

– do tell the song selection, how was it?

– no precap. Guess what will happen?

– pls do share your valuable view below!

