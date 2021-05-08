Our Limitless Love(A Riansh FF….)Satisfied… Ch-25

know that i am super duper late. (Isse bhi jyada late hone ko kya bolte h… Pta ​​nhi… Pr koi word ho toh mujhe bta de )

I know many of you would like to honour me with chappals… But please spare this time.

Still anyone wants can surely do well let me start it for myself. So here I do my honour for posting super late

Rest u can do…

Well I know no one missed me ( ˘ω˘ ) ( ˘ω˘ ) .

No worries I missed u all a lot.

Let’s start.

Recap:- vansh had drunk heavily and had got hurt. (For more can read chapter 24)

Satisfied

In car,

Ridhima:- bhai, let’s go drop him.

Kabir: – ok.

They reach VR Mansion.

They enter with vansh who has dozed off. They were supporting him by their shoulders and were heading towards his room as they did not find any one in the Hall.

(Glt time pe sb gayab )

They made him lie on his bed and ridhima gave him first aid for his fracture. And they came out.

And Kabir called out dadi.

Dadi:- u here? ( )

Kabir:- yes, so.

Dadi:- is everything ok? His hand.?

Kabir:- dadi actually he was heavily drunk and had fractured his hand. Pls care of him. I may take your leave now. (Smiles) and please inform the same to sia and ishani.

(Pta h jhut bola isne )

Dadi:- I will.

He takes her blessings and heads towards his car. And ridhima smiled.

Fb,

After coming out of his room.

Ridhima: – bhai please inform dadi, the same.

Kabir:- will you not?

Ridhima: – bhai please.

Kabir:- ok, undersood.

She goes to car and he calls out dadi.

Fb ends

As they were heading to wards RS Villa.

There was a awkward silence for 15 mins.

Finally kabir spoke.

Kabir:- his confession was true.

Ridhima:- yes bhai I know but his ego, pride, and revenge needs to be satisfied so he will never accept it. ( sighs).

Kabir:- I know.. But…… (Cutting him almost in crying voice).

Ridhima:- I never knew fulfilling one promise will lead to unhappiness of two lives, and such scenario where I can’t even say the truth. ( )

Kabir:- shhhhshsshshh ok it’s ok.

Here you go, we reached.

Byee, take care and take your medicines. (Comforting her).

Ridhima gets down from car.

Ridhima:- ok. ( )

He went.

At night she wasn’t able to sleep, she was anxious,so took sleeping pills again and slept.

Next Morning,

At VR Mansion.

Vansh got up with a bad headache and saw dadi with lemon water.)

(Aur piyo )

Vansh:- what happened last night dadi?

This headache this plaster.?

Dadi:- it’s all because you were heavily drunk and it happened while that. Kabir came to drop you home!.

Vansh:- (remembering) ridhima was also there.

(Aa gya yaad… )

Dadi:- no, only kabir. Have this.

She gave him the lemon water and came out.

He got up, freshened himself and came down for breakfast.

After the breakdown, in study room.

Angre:- boss.. (Cutting him)

Vansh:- first I need to go to LL hospital.

Undo: – ok boss. .

Done for today’s guys.

-what will he do now?

-should I add a precap now?

Pls share your views, suggestions and appreciations.

And yes please silent readers at least drop down a emoji. It’s enough for us. Your one emoji also encourages us .

Last time total comments were 200+ and real were 40 comments.

It was really encouraging.

Please keep up the same. This time too

arparita @ 1234aayu and ararushisoni. a big thanks.

And also a bid thanks to all my readers… And those who commented .

Target it 30 … Rest is ur wish.

Thank you

