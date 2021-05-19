sorry guys,

for not updating you all yesterday I have really bad headache.

so i am really sorry for that.

But i thought to give you all a small teaser/ promo.

So here we start.

Daddy, sia, ishani reach hospital!

ridhima reached RS Villa To pack her clothes.

“it’s important “.

“sir, pls. understand. ”

” what do you mean by has said? ”

“what will we say? ”

” you are safe, I too and you are my brother. ”

“I will get to it’s roots. ”

way to airport.

So guys here was the promo, it is indeed little confusing. but try to figure out. .

I want to say one more thing… I have decided to write an OS.

I would like you all to share any ideas or anything specific os pls do comment below, I would be looking forward for your ideas.

I will soon update you with the next update.

Till then take care and stay safe..

thank u,

.

The post Our Limitless Love(A Riansh FF….) Upcoming promo/ teaser-1 appeared first on Telly Updates.