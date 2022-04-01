Out of place, not out of sight is Evin Lewis

A spot lower down the order at LSG? It didn’t matter for Lewis who scored 23-ball 55* in a record chase against CSK ©BCCI/IPL
When Evin Lewis featured in the IPL last year, he got the gig only because Rajasthan Royals did not have the services of Jos Buttler for the second half of the tournament in the UAE. But he was quick to grab the opportunity, having entered the competition in a rich vein of form.
Just before the UAE leg, Lewis had finished as the second highest run-getter in CPL 2021, scoring 426 runs in 11 innings at an average of 47.33 and a strike rate of 163.21 in St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ victorious campaign. Turning up for Royals in IPL 2021, he played only five matches but it was a good sample size for the IPL franchises leading up to the mega auction,…
