Out of place, not out of sight is Evin Lewis

A spot lower down the order at LSG? It didn't matter for Lewis who scored 23-ball 55* in a record chase against CSK

When Evin Lewis featured in the IPL last year, he got the gig only because Rajasthan Royals did not have the services of Jos Buttler for the second half of the tournament in the UAE. But he was quick to grab the opportunity, having entered the competition in a rich vein of form.