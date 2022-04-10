Outgoing Labor MP Louisa Wall says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern doesn’t want her in cabinet or caucus

PM Jacinda Ardern commenting on Louisa Wall’s resignation. Video / Mark Mitchell

Outgoing Labor MP Louisa Wall says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told her directly that she would never become a cabinet minister – and she also believed Ardern had made it clear that she would not serve him in the caucus. want to

In his second interview since announcing his resignation from parliament, Wall told Q+A that he accepted Ardern’s decision, but “hurt” the way he was treated in some cases. “

“I am not a minister because the prime minister told me I would never be in his cabinet. And it was his decision, obviously, and I accepted that decision and then got to work.

“The messages were, perhaps not so subtle, that she didn’t want me in her cabinet — that was also very clear…