Output of govt functionaries increased during work from home: Jitendra Singh | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: Work For Home (WFH) protocol developed by the department of personnel and training (DoPT) for functioning of Central government offices during Covid lockdown was so successful that many a time, the work output was even more than in normal circumstances because government functionaries were working online even on the weekdays or holidays, minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh said here on Wednesday.
Singh recalled that during the last year of the pandemic, DoPT had developed a set of guidelines to be followed in the government offices, which not only sought to contain the spread of Covid-19 but also aimed to carry on the office functioning effectively and without interruption.
Singh, who on Wednesday reviewed the measures undertaken by DoPT to contain Covid spread, particularly in the wake of the recent spike in positive cases, said the government has been monitoring the situation very closely and based on the strategy adopted for prioritising vaccination, all persons of the age of 45 years and above can participate in the exercise. He said all the government employees needed to avail themselves of this vaccination facility to ensure their safety as well as of those who come in their contact.
The minister also called upon various state and Union territory governments to adopt the guidelines/advisories issued for the Central government employees. He said it was essential not only for the well-being of the government functionaries but also to minimise the loss of man-days on account of government employees falling sick on account of Covid.
The meeting on Wednesday was attended by DoPT secretary Deepak Khandekar, secretary for administrative reforms Indevar Pandey and establishment officer K Srinivasan among others.
On Tuesday, DoPT had issued an Office Memorandum (OM) advising all the Central government employees of the age of 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19. “Such government employees are also further advised to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour even after the vaccination, like frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing etc,” it had stated.
