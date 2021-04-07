LATEST

Output of govt functionaries increased during work from home: Jitendra Singh | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Prominent US Sikh Gurinder Khalsa supports farmers protest | India News - Times of India » todayssnews
NEW DELHI: Work For Home (WFH) protocol developed by the department of personnel and training (DoPT) for functioning of Central government offices during Covid lockdown was so successful that many a time, the work output was even more than in normal circumstances because government functionaries were working online even on the weekdays or holidays, minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh said here on Wednesday.
Singh recalled that during the last year of the pandemic, DoPT had developed a set of guidelines to be followed in the government offices, which not only sought to contain the spread of Covid-19 but also aimed to carry on the office functioning effectively and without interruption.
Singh, who on Wednesday reviewed the measures undertaken by DoPT to contain Covid spread, particularly in the wake of the recent spike in positive cases, said the government has been monitoring the situation very closely and based on the strategy adopted for prioritising vaccination, all persons of the age of 45 years and above can participate in the exercise. He said all the government employees needed to avail themselves of this vaccination facility to ensure their safety as well as of those who come in their contact.
The minister also called upon various state and Union territory governments to adopt the guidelines/advisories issued for the Central government employees. He said it was essential not only for the well-being of the government functionaries but also to minimise the loss of man-days on account of government employees falling sick on account of Covid.
The meeting on Wednesday was attended by DoPT secretary Deepak Khandekar, secretary for administrative reforms Indevar Pandey and establishment officer K Srinivasan among others.
On Tuesday, DoPT had issued an Office Memorandum (OM) advising all the Central government employees of the age of 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19. “Such government employees are also further advised to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour even after the vaccination, like frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing etc,” it had stated.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
731
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
730
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
726
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
726
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
713
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
705
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
670
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
618
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
587
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
584
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top