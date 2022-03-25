Outrage in Jason Kenney’s caucus after leadership review rules changed

Edmonton—Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s own caucus has some members boiling over.

Elected members of the governing United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus publicly criticized the changes this week to rules governing a leadership review, which was due in person at Red Deer on April 9, but which Now through mail-in. ballot paper

The historic vote could spell the end for Kenny — or signal a roaring renewal — after more than a year of tanking poll numbers when it comes to his personal approval rating.

But after changes made late this week by party executives, some legislators are speaking out between Kenny’s resignation as leader and the possible resignation of the entire UCP board.

Red Deer-South’s UCP legislator Jason Stephen said on Facebook on Thursday…