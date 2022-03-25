LATEST

Outrage in Jason Kenney’s caucus after leadership review rules changed

Posted on
Outrage in Jason Kenney’s caucus after leadership review rules changed

Edmonton—Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s own caucus has some members boiling over.

Elected members of the governing United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus publicly criticized the changes this week to rules governing a leadership review, which was due in person at Red Deer on April 9, but which Now through mail-in. ballot paper

The historic vote could spell the end for Kenny — or signal a roaring renewal — after more than a year of tanking poll numbers when it comes to his personal approval rating.

But after changes made late this week by party executives, some legislators are speaking out between Kenny’s resignation as leader and the possible resignation of the entire UCP board.

Red Deer-South’s UCP legislator Jason Stephen said on Facebook on Thursday…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top