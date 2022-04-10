Over 100 independent bars arrested amid dense atmosphere between factions

arrested officers Cesar “Loquillo” Rodriguez, One of the leaders of one of the factions of the “Red” Barabrava, who resisted the instructions of the police to avoid proceeding inside the stadium.

In this sense, “Loquillo”, along with members of the “Somos Nosotros” faction, lit flags, drums, flares and tried to enter the stadium. When Raul Cousero, the deputy commissioner in charge of the operation, told him he could not pass, “Loquillo” punched him in the face, for which police arrested him and his followers.

Police told that 119 elderly and eight minors were arrested, In addition to hijacking a Fiat Ducato truck that had flags, drums, flares and other elements…