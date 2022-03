The organizers of the Dore festival on Tuesday unveiled 44 new names that have been added to the event’s poster and featured festival innovations with new platforms namely Square, Dore Campfest and Chouffey.

This year’s XXL edition of the Doors Festival, which takes place from July 13 to 17, is expanding with the names of, among others, Buba, Caballero and Jeanjus, Charlotte Edigri and Bolis Pupul, Romeo Elvis.