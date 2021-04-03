Over 600 Mumbai buildings now sealed | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

MUMBAI: The second Covid wave has led to the sealing of landmark residential skyscrapers in south Mumbai, locking up families within their luxury apartments and calling into question the sweeping action by the civic corporation.
The latest to face action were in tony Cuffe Parade where the 25-storey A-wing of Jolly Maker-1 comprising about 100 flats and Maker Tower-B were sealed on Friday. Earlier at Nepean Sea Road, Embassy Apartments was locked up on Tuesday after 23 cases were reported. “We are following the Covid protocol to seal the entire wing,” said a BMC official.
Over 600 buildings in Mumbai are sealed at present, which means they are in lockdown — no one goes in or out, unless they get special permission. Even essential provisions have to be delivered at the gate. It’s a form of collective quarantine for 14 days, a dismal prospect that draws closer every time another neighbour tests positive.
BMC protocol calls for sealing the floor of the high-rise when cases are reported. But if cases cross five, the entire building may be sealed. Ward officers have mostly calibrated their approach. In large housing complexes and high-rises where Covid-appropriate behaviour is adhered to, they prefer to seal off only floors or sections which are particularly vulnerable.
In case of the two SoBo buildings, action has been swift and stringent, drawing criticism from residents. A Jolly Maker-1 resident told YOU: “BMC pasted a notice at the entrance notifying six Covid positive cases, but there is no one monitoring if anyone is coming in or going out.” Jolly Maker-1 is often touted as the richest housing society in India because of its corpus running into tens of crores.
After sealing Maker Tower-B, BMC health officials took RT-PCR tests of all high-risk contacts. Local corporator Harshita Narwekar said, “This is being done so that residents do not need to go through the 14-day quarantine. Only the floors which have cases can then be sealed.” She admitted that in large societies it is impractical to lock up all residents. Close to 8,000 buildings in Mumbai have had one or more floors sealed when a resident has tested positive.

