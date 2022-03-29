Over the Moon for Oscar Isaac as ‘Moon Knight’

I’ve discovered that my favorite Marvel TV shows are the ones that feel the least like a Marvel TV show.

Not since WandaVision have I enjoyed a comic-book romp as much as in Moon Knightwhere the always-appealing Oscar Isaac (of Star Wars franchise and prestige TV/movie fame) does double duty as two halves of a heroic soul trapped in the same body. From Jeremy Slater, who memorably brought The Exorcist to TV on Fox, the series presents an immediately amusing dichotomy within Isaac’s Steven Grant.

By day he’s an adorably meek and lonely museum gift-shop worker—he’s introduced with Engelbert Humperdinck’s catchy lament “A Man Without Love’” on the soundtrack. Steven’s nerdy zeal for Egyptian history comes in handy when he inadvertently crosses paths with his alter…