Upper Michigan received light to moderate rain late Sunday night through Monday morning as a high pressure bubble burst this weekend and moved east of the area due to a low pressure system off the Dakota. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms throughout the night, particularly over the southern and eastern counties as a combination of warm and moisture-laden air builds up over UP (from the warm front of the system). Rainfall amounts to less than a quarter of an inch, with potential thunderstorms with greater amounts possible. By Monday afternoon, the following system moves over the region towards the northeast, resulting in a gradual clearing of cloud and rain (with a chance of one or two thunderstorms) from west to east over Uttar Pradesh. Goes. Apart from rain, the system…