Overtime unveils new seven-on-seven soccer league

NFL quarterback Cam Newton will serve as partner, strategic advisor and board member

The digital sports media company launched the OTE Basketball League last year

Overtime has announced the launch of the Seven-to-Seven Football League, marking the second newly formed sports asset of the youth-focused digital media brand.

The company has joined hands with pro football quarterback Cam Newton for the new ‘OT7’ competition. The league will feature 24 teams from across the United States and its inaugural season is 6 . will start in the week ofth June. All action notwithstanding overtime will be specifically covered.

