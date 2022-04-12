Owen Powers playing tonight? The No. 1 pick of 2021 is expected to make his Sabers debut on Tuesday

The day the Sabers fans have been waiting for has finally arrived.

Owen Powers is expected to make his debut for the Sabers tonight in a matchup against the Maple Leafs. 1 pick from the 2021 NHL Draft to return to Michigan this season for another year of development before jumping to the NHL.

Power practiced with the team on Monday, in his first full season with the team ahead of the competition in Toronto.

Owen Power Clock in Toronto First overall pick to be ready for his first career game pic.twitter.com/OC1wWcwu6E — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) 11 April 2022

The Blue Liners spent the last two seasons in the NCAA with Michigan. He helped the Wolverines to a Big Ten title this season and made an appearance at Frozen Four before the team fell to Denver.