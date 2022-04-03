Oxford vs Cambridge Boat Race 2022: How to watch this year’s clash

Tea Thousands of eager spectators are expected to flock to the banks of the Thames for Sunday’s annual Oxford vs Cambridge Boat Race.

The much-anticipated clash will see the two universities look for another link in their long-standing waterborne battle.

When is Boat Race 2022?

both 167th male and 76th The women’s race will take place on Sunday, April 3.

The women’s race will start at 2.23 pm and the men’s race will start at 3.23 pm. Both are expected to last about 20 minutes.

Where is the race being held?

The historic event will return home to the River Thames on Sunday for the first time since 2019.

In 2020 the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and last year it was moved to the Great River Ouse in Cambridgeshire because of the COVID restrictions and safety…