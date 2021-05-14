ENTERTAINMENT

Oxygen devices can be used in this way at home.

Corona cases are seen increasing in the country. In some states, the cases were less. The increasing pace of corona infection is now causing fear in people. Due to non-availability of beds in hospitals after increasing corona infection, the oxygen dose is falling heavily on the patients undergoing treatment in home isolation. Corona-infected people succumb to shortage of oxygen in hospitals. This is the reason that as soon as Kovid is confirmed, people are getting involved in oxygen cylinders. But do you know that wrong and uncontrolled use of medical oxygen at home can not only increase the danger but also the lives of many people due to this.

Friends, for your information, let us know that Dr. Shivalakshmi of Delhi AIIMS says that the patients being treated in home isolation can suffer serious loss of uncontrolled doses of oxygen. Friends, not only this, due to the high dose of oxygen, the condition of many patients has also been seen to deteriorate rather than improve. People do not know how to use oxygen cylinders properly, due to which they are not able to guess the right amount.

Friends, let us tell you that doctors say that in many cases it has been seen that people made the mistake of giving medical oxygen at home without any experienced staff. Friends, patients continued to get high doses of oxygen, due to which their lungs got more problems than before. The lungs worked well for a few hours after the onset, but later they slowly started to block as the infection progressed.

