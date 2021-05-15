ENTERTAINMENT

Oxygen Level: Smile openly to stay away from corona and increase oxygen level

Oxygen levels: Oron deficiency is seen in people infected with coronary heart disease. People are upset at Teva. Tension and fear have increased in people. This also weakens their immunity. In such a situation, if you have to defeat Corona, then you have to fill your stomach and open your heart and laugh. Yes, laughing not only makes our life happy but also improves our health.


Laughing increases the oxygen level in our body. Not only sound education but also its vigilance and dedication is most important. Laughter increases the immunity of the body. Immunity can also be increased to relieve stress. Laughing has many other benefits besides increasing oxygen levels in the body.
1)). A lot of research has shown that laughing is a way of doing deep breathing and exhaling exercises in their body. It delivers oxygen to our body. And by maintaining oxygen levels we can stay energized throughout the day.

2). Our blood circulation is also better than others by laughing. So we always need to laugh openly.

3). In this time of Corona, people take many measures to increase immunity. But you will be surprised to know that laughter also increases the strength to fight diseases. Laughter also increases the body’s antiviral and infection-preventing cells.

4)). Laughter also relieves pain. Loughing therapy provides relief from pain. If you smile for 10 minutes, the pain is relieved.


5). Laughing produces the hormone endorphins in the body. Which brings positivity in the body, freshens the mood and reduces stress.

Note- This article has been written to get more information to the readers. It is also important to consult your family doctor in this regard.

