P. Balachandran Death Reason: Malayalam Actor P. Balachandran Passed Away at 62

A piece of saddest news is coming to the highlights related to the most famous scriptwriter and filmmaker Padmanabhan Balachandran. The actor loses his life early morning on Monday. The actor was one of the most prominent and well-known personalities who has got huge popularity and fame in his life. Balachandran lived his life peacefully and got so much respect in the Malayalam film industry. The actor was 62 at the time of his death. His family members are very shocked and sad after hearing his death news. Their family and dear ones need our support and sympathy.

Padmanabhan Balachandran passed away due to his health issues. According to the reports, he was suffering from various health issues for several months and leaves the world on April 05, 2021. He loses his life at his home in Vaikom. His death is a big loss to the whole Malayalam entertainment industry. He was an actor, director, writer, playwright, and scenarist who took birth on February 02, 1952, in Sasthamokotta, Kollam. His wife name is Sreelatha and had two children whose names are Sreekanth and Parvathy. He mainly got popularity for his work in Malayalam literature and cinema.

Balachandran started his acting career with the film “Gandhi” which is directed by Richard Attenborough in 1982. Apart from this, he also worked in various movies such as Trivandrum Lodge, Thank You, Silence, Charlie, and many more. He also directed one film named “Ivan Megharoopan”. He scripted 10 films such as Police, Punaradhivasam, Pavithram, Ulladakkam. He received a number of awards including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Professional Nataka Award in 1989. Many big personalities are giving tribute to his soul along with his fans.

Some of the actors, directors, and producers are taking social media to express their sorrow. Now, the actor leaves the world on Monday. We hope that God will pay strength and courage to face these tough times. Our deepest condolences to his family and dear ones.

