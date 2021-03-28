P.K. GAMERS Free Fire Id Stats KD Ration Monthly Income Wiki Bio Youtube Channel Subscribe

Nowadays, many games have become a part of our daily life. We can see the craze for games in this world. When the PUBG banned in India, the craze for the Free Fire is increasing since the last year. Many popular players have achieved lots of value in the fans and gamers as well. Now, P.K. GAMERS is one of the Indian famous and most prominent players and he has also a Youtube channel. The game is running by two gamers, Karan Kumar Oraon and Parwez Ahmed, they both created content related to variables such as events, challenges, and more.
On their Youtube channel, they have achieved a boost of over three million subscribers on the channel. In this article, we will talk about the gamers and as well as, their Free Fire ID, Stats, K/D ratio, monthly and yearly earnings, and many more things.
P.K. GAMERS: Free Fire ID and Stats
Some players like to play with their favorite players and they are searching for their ID on the internet. But, you don’t need to go here and there, we are going to tell about his ID and stats through this artcile. The ID of P.K. Karan is 329801798.
P.K. Karan: Lifetime Stats
P.K. Karan has played 7768 squad matches and won 1270 matches and the winning rate arrived at him at the 16.35% winning rate. He killed around 17414 opponents and raised his K/D ratio to 2.68.
While the gamer has played 3072 duo games and won 311 matches. He raised his winning rate to 10.12%. In this amazing game, he has achieved 6284 frags and raised his K/D ratio to 2.28.
On the other side, he participated in the 3796 solo games and won 205 games with first-place. He changed his winning rate to 5.42% and killed 7655 opponents and got 2.15 of K/D ratio.
P.K. Parwez: Lifetime Stats
The gamer has taken a part in 7389 squad games and won 1096 games. He reached the winning rate of 14.83%. Where he killed around 21826 opponents with a 3.47 K/D ratio.
If we talk about the duo matches, the player has participated in 1871 matches where he won 192 foes, this makes the winning rate 10.26% with a 2.99 K/D ratio and 5012 frags.
In the last, the Youtuber has played a total of 3302 solo games and won around 218 matches while he brought his winning rate to 6.60% and killed 7867 enemies, and managed his K/D ratio of 2.55.
Earning
According to the official details, both players earned monthly between $4.3K to $67.8K from their Youtube channel. While their yearly income goes around the estimate of between $50.7K to $812.4K.
The P.K. Gamera have taken by duo of P.K. Parwez Ahmad and P.K. Karan. They are making and uploading video content on Youtube for a while and the oldest video of the duo was uploaded in July 2019.
They have uploaded around 482 video on the channel and have got 443 million views on all the uploaded videos. Their Youtube channel ranked 775th in India when we talk about the subscribers.