Paagal Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Paagal Wiki Launch Date Could 01, 2021 Style romantic comedy Language Telugu Origin Nation India Capturing Location Banner/Manufacturing Dil Raju & Shri Venkateshwar Creations current Director Naresh Kuppili Producer Bekkem Venugopal Music Director Radhan Pictures Director S Manikandan Editor Garry BH

Paagal(Telugu) is a romantic comedy film directed by Naresh Kuppili that includes Vishwak Sen, Simran Choudary, Nivetha Pethuraj within the lead roles and others are Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Avika Gor. It’s produced by Bekkem Venugopal beneath banner Dil Raju & Shri Venkateshwar Creations current. The music of the film consists by Radhan. It has a narrative from (not identified). Hope the upcoming film will probably be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead solid.