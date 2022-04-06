Paaskamp is a holiday as well as a medical exam for children with dyspraxia at Hasselt University

Door Dirk Billion

There are several Easter camps this school holiday, but perhaps the most fascinating is the one at Hasselt University. This developmental disorder is for young people with DCD, also known as dyspraxia. This leads to difficulties in motor skills, especially when performing a task that requires practice. For example, tying your shoelaces or peeling an orange. The experts at Hasselt University want to not only give kids a good week, but also measure which motor exercises can help them make progress. And it is unique.