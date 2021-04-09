Paatal Lok Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Renewal Status And Other Important Updates – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Paatal Lok Season 2: Amazon Prime’s Hindi crime thriller Paatal Lok is a top show. Avinash Arun Dhaware and Prosit Roy, who directed the show, emerged like a storm and captured the hearts of fans around the world. Clean Slate Films Private Limited is the producer of the show. Paatal Lok season 1 was broadcast all at once on May 15, 2020, consisting of only 9 episodes. The story plot is based solely on a Sudip Sharma novel. The fans want to see more of the Paatal Lok crime thriller drama.

Some of the most prominent star cast you can witness on the show include the following:

  • Jaydeep Ahlawat played Hathiram Chaudhary
  • Neeraj Kabi played Sanjay Mehra (journalist)
  • Gul Panag played Renu (Chaudhary’s wife)
  • Swastika Mukherjee played Dolly Mehra
  • Abhishek Banerjee played Vishal Tyagi (Hathoda)
  • Vipin Sharma played DCP Bhagat and many others.

Paatal Lok season 1: storyline

The story revolves around the life of police officer Hathiram Chaudhary. He is bored in his present life until there is a high-profile case under his direction. An assassination attempt on one of the prominent and leading TV journalists is the case. Hathiram Chaudhary, played by Jaydeep Ahlawat, is committed to exposing the criminals behind this hitman plot.

In the hassle of research, he comes to face the hard and bitter truths of society. By ending the series, you can see that police officer Hathiram Chaudhary is happy and satisfied with his current life. In fact, he is grateful for everything he has in his life.

Paatal Lok season 2: will there be one?

So far there is no official news for the upcoming release of Season 2. But the fans are indeed desperate for Season 2. But wait! Here’s good news for the fans. The actors and producers reveal some hints about the making of Season 2 in progress. Even actor and producer Anushka Sharma shared some tips for the same thing. So until then, watch Season 1 on Amazon Prime.

