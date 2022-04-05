Pablo Braun: “Borik asked for a comprehensive book on Peron”

Pablo Brown, bookstore owner eternal rhythmtalked with Jorge Fontavecchia for Radio Parfill about the trip Gabriel Borik Al local.

JF: What kind of material were you interested in when Gabriel Boric visited your bookstore?

He came and the first thing he wanted to go through was . section of political history, He stayed there for a while, I didn’t know what was going to happen. He was very quiet, lonely, looking for books, he was choosing slowly.

Borik asked us for some holistic book about Peron, at that time we had nothing and I do not know if there is a unique book about Peron. from history he grabbed a book about stalin and he was taking some books

It focused more on history and philosophy and then moved on to the literature part. he asked me The…