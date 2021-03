Pac-12 Football Schedule 2021 overall, top games to watch each week

Pac-12 Football Schedule 2021 overall. Week-by-week ranking of all sports.

Loading...

Pac-12 football schedule composite 2021

Each week’s games rank from least to most interesting.

Loading...

Pac-12 football schedule week 0

August 28 is Saturday

UCLA in Hawaii

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, 2 September

Southern Utah in Arizona State

Weber State in Uber

Loading...

Friday, September 3

Colorado in Northern Colorado

Loading...

Saturday, September 4

LSU at UCLA

Stanford v. State of Kansas (in Arlington)

Oregon State at Purdue

San Jose State at USC

BYU vs. Arizona (in Las Vegas)

Fresno State in Oregon

Nevada on Cal

Utah State in Washington State

Montana in washington

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, September 11

Oregon in Ohio State

Michigan in washington

Stanford at USC

On Utah

Texas A&M vs Colorado (in Denver)

Cal in TCU

San Diego State in Arizona

Hawaii in Oregon State

UNLV in Arizona State

Portland state in washington state

Open Date: UCLA

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, September 18

USC at BYU

Minnesota in Colorado

Washington State at USC

Utah at San Diego State

Stanford at Vanderbilt

Fresno State at UCLA

Arkansas State in Washington

Northern arizona in arizona

Idaho State of Idaho

Stony Brook in Oregon

Sacramento State in Cal.

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 4

25 September is Saturday

Stanford at UCLA

Cal in washington

Colorado in Arizona State

Oregon State at USC

Washington State in Utah

Arizona in Arizona

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, October 2

USC in Colorado

Stanford Oregon

Arizona State at UCLA

Washington in Oregon State

Washington State in Era

Open Date: Arizona, Utah

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 6

Friday, October 8

Stanford at Arizona State

Loading...

Saturday, october 9

Utah at USC

UCLA in Arizona

Oregon State in Washington State

Open Date: Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Washington

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 7

Friday, October 15

Cal in oregon

Loading...

Saturday, October 16

Arizona State in Arizona

UCLA in Washington

Stanford in Washington State

In arizona colorado

Open Date: Oregon State, USC

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 8

Friday, October 22

Washington in Arizona

Loading...

October 23 is Saturday

USC at Notre Dame

Oregon at UCLA

Cal in colorado

Utah at Oregon State

BYU in Washington State

Open Date: Arizona State, Stanford

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 9

October 30 is Saturday

Washington at Stanford

UCLA in Utah

In colorado oregon

USC in Arizona

Oregon State at Cal

Washington State in Arizona State

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 10

It’s friday on november 5

Utah at Stanford

Loading...

Saturday, November 6

Oregon in Washington

USC at Arizona State

Oregon State in Colorado

Cal in arizona

Open Date: UCLA, Washington State

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, November 13

Arizona State in Washington

UCLA in Colorado

Washington State in Oregon

On usc

Stanford at Oregon State

Utah in Arizona

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 12

Friday, November 19

Arizona in Washington State

Loading...

Saturday, November 20

UCLA at USC

Oregon in Utah

In washington colorado

Cal in stanford

Arizona State in Oregon State

Loading...

Pac-12 Football Schedule Week 13

Friday, November 26

Washington in Washington State

In colorado utah

Loading...

Saturday, November 27

BYu at USC

Notre Dame at Stanford

Arizona State in Arizona

Oregon State in Oregon

Cal at UCLA

Loading...

Saturday, december 4

Pac-12 Football Championship Game 76 (Presented by Las Vegas)