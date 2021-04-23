Pachchis Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Pachchis(Telugu) is a motion thriller film directed by Sri Krishna and Rama Sai that includes Swetha Varma, Raamz within the lead roles and others are Ravi Varma, Dayanand Reddy, Keshav Deepak, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Vishwendar Reddy. It’s produced by Kaushik Kumar Kathuri and Rama Sai beneath banner Avasa Chitra My Raasta Movies. The music of the film consists by Smaran Sai. It has a narrative from Sri Krishna. Hope the upcoming film can be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead solid.
|Pachchis Wiki
|Launch Date
|Jun 14, 2021
|Style
|motion thriller
|Language
|Telugu
|Origin Nation
|India
|Capturing Location
|Banner/Manufacturing
|Avasa Chitram & Raasta Movies
|Director
|Sri Krishna
|Director
|Rama Sai |
|Producer
|Kaushik Kumar Kathuri
|Music Director
|Smaran sai
|Producer
|Rama Sai |
|Story Writter
|Sri Krishna
Pachchis Trailer
Tags : Pachchis new filmPachchis Telugu film movie PachchisPachchis poster Pachchis picture Pachchis wallpaperPachchis first look Pachchis lead positionPachchis foremost solidPachchis actressPachchis full film free obtainPachchis watch on-linePachchis Telugu upcoming Telugu film Pachchis in style music Pachchis launch date