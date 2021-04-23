Pachchis Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Pachchis Wiki Launch Date Jun 14, 2021 Style motion thriller Language Telugu Origin Nation India Capturing Location Banner/Manufacturing Avasa Chitram & Raasta Movies Director Sri Krishna Director Rama Sai | Producer Kaushik Kumar Kathuri Music Director Smaran sai Producer Rama Sai | Story Writter Sri Krishna

Pachchis(Telugu) is a motion thriller film directed by Sri Krishna and Rama Sai that includes Swetha Varma, Raamz within the lead roles and others are Ravi Varma, Dayanand Reddy, Keshav Deepak, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Vishwendar Reddy. It’s produced by Kaushik Kumar Kathuri and Rama Sai beneath banner Avasa Chitra My Raasta Movies. The music of the film consists by Smaran Sai. It has a narrative from Sri Krishna. Hope the upcoming film can be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead solid.