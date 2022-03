pachinko Chapter Two session 1

episode 2 Editor’s Rating



4 stars



,,,, Photo: Juhan Noh / Apple TV +

The insanely hot guy in the impeccably tailored cream suit from the end of the last episode? That is Koh Hansu, the new fish broker Sunja often comes to the market. He’s handsome, enigmatic, and rumored to be so rich that he throws off his shirt after wearing one. Chapter Two pachinko Opens with voice-over, letting us hear excerpts from Sunja’s gossiping about Koh. She especially notices …