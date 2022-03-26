Pachinko movie review & film summary (2022)

“Pachinko” yearns for each period to immerse a viewer like a present, even when it’s flashing back in the midst of a memory; It is an aesthetic triumph with incredible detail and costumes throughout all its periods. All of this helps to make the story more lucid, while its emotions can be heavy or serious, with fluttering strings and gentle piano chords. Production design becomes its own emotional story, shifting its focus to clothing as class, or pause to watch the creation of Korean food anytime, while making us appreciate how rice from Busan differs from that in Japan. Is.

However, the series is held back from greatness by its story editing. It’s far better at depicting this flexibility than building up with it, creating episodes…