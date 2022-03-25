LATEST

Pachinko review: an enthralling historical epic on Apple TV Plus

watching pachinko There has to be something deeply sacred and profound for the audience. Adapted from Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name, Apple TV Plus’ most ambitious project yet is a sublime epic that questions cultural identity, national history, and inter-generational memory and mourning.

The eight-episode series follows Sunja through the upheavals in her life in the 20th century, starting with her birth in the southern coastal city of Busan during the Japanese colonization of Korea. An extraordinary courage in sight and truth resonates through every layer pachinko: Its story is full of deep humanity, its casting is thoughtful, and the project features a formidable multi-national team of producers, consultants, and crew. Even details like…

