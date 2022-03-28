Pacific tensions: NZ raises concerns with China, Australia over Solomon Islands

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her government’s concerns about Chinese warships in the Pacific. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Chinese ambassador is likely to be questioned over his country’s possible military expansion in the Pacific.

Solomon Islands has signed a policing agreement with China.

And the Melanesian country’s government is believed to be considering a comprehensive security agreement covering military issues, a Solomon Islands official told Reuters.

Australian Army soldiers talk with local citizens during a community engagement patrol through Honiara, Solomon Islands. Photo / Australia Defense Force AP . Through

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that any Chinese military expansion into the southwest Pacific Islands would be a matter of concern.

“New…