Pacifying My Sweetheart OS- Riansh IMMJ2

Happy Birthday to Dear Ayesha!! May God bless you with all the happiness and love you deserve and more!!🎉🎉🥳

So in this OS Vansh and Riddhima love each other from the start and it was a love marriage. Everyone is a positive character here. This OS takes place during the Karva Chauth.

In the hall, where everyone is present

Dadi: So if we are celebrating this festival with all the traditions then why not follow all the traditions and rituals properly? (smiling) It would be great. So decided, we will follow everything, each and every ritual.

Ishani: That sounds good dadi, so what’s the first ritual?

Riddhima: Ishani, the first part of the ritual is that husbands have to get bangles of the wife’s size, make them wear it.

Dadi: Riddhima beta, you’re right but you’re forgetting something.

Riddhima: What dadi?

Dadi: Arre beta, the husbands have to get the bangle size correct otherwise the wife kicks them out at night from their room! (laughing)

Vansh: (thinking) Oh I’m never wrong! Riddhima’s size is extremely easy!! (smirks) Vansh Rai Singhania can never be thrown out sweetheart!

Rudra: (Thinking) Mar gaya (I’m dead) I’m sure Chanchal’s size must have changed, she keeps on eating every time and she’s gained weight, how do I get her size? I guess I will have to sleep outside tonight.

Angre: (thinking) this I very easy for me, my love told me to get her bracelet last week so I have the measurement! I’m not sleeping outside tonight! Yes!!

Aryan: (thinking) Thank God I’m not married otherwise I would have definitely gone outside the room at night! God saved me!

Siya: Arre what are you all thinking? (breaking everyone’s thoughts) Are you guys imagining yourself outside the room at night? (giggling)

Vansh: Siya… that’s a very funny one (sarcastic laugh) But not meant for me. I’m sure about this!

Riddhima: Open challenge huh?

Vansh: Of course sweetheart! Vansh never loses!

Riddhima: Let’s see.

Anupriya: Okay so all of the boys go and order the bangles, we meet here in exactly one hour!

Aryan: Badi mom! All the boys… I’m not married, so while shall I go.

Chanchal: That’s why I tell you to go and get married

Aryan: I told you right I’m talking to Kiara about that!

Chanchal: NOOOOOO!!! Not that weird make up girl! Anyone else except that girl, please. Have you seen the type of clothes she wears… miniskirts and all, if she goes out on the streets I’m sure a dog will bite her after seeing her. Her sight won’t even please a dog leave alone us! That lipstick of hers, shiny and so glossy, God what yucky fashion sense she has! I want a gold for my Aryan! (everyone laughed at her description of Kiara)

Aryan: Oh mom… please she’s not that bad.

Chanchal: Exactly, she’s very bad!

Aryan: Mom so what do you expect me to do… marry jewelry? You want gold right, shall I marry a gold biscuit then?

Chanchal: That’s not a bad idea (thinking aloud)

Dadi: Chanchal!(laughing) Okay now all of you go and get ready with your bangles in one hour.

Everyone left the hall to their respective stations, the ladies to the room while the men to the office or the jewelry store. The ladies got all ready, with their ornament adorning them and beautiful sarees. It was Riddhima and Ishani’s first Karva Chauth…. And they were extremely excited for it. One hour passed and everyone gathered in the hall for the ritual. The ladies took their place on each individual sofa and waited for their husbands to sit beside them.

Dadi: Alright let’s start with RudAnchal!

Aryan: RudhAnchal?

Dadi: Oh God, how dumb are you, your parents’ name joined together.

Aryan: Ohh Dadi, you’re so cool!!

Dadi: Tell me something I don’t know! (they all laughed) Anyway RudhAnchal start.

Rudra opened his box and there were a pair of gold bangles with beautiful work done on them.

Chanchal was extremely excited to get them, she was impatient to wear them however she managed to go with the flow. Rudra was worried about the size but because of experience he was able to get the right one. He made her wear them and they successfully fit her.

Dadi: Wow Rudra!! You’re not going to sleep outside the room today! (laughing) Chanchal happy now?

Chanchal: Ma very!! Haaye look at these gold bangles, they’re shining so bright and they suit me so well, as if I’m made for gold! (everyone laughs) Now Ishani’s turn

Ishani: No chachi, I want Bhabhi to go first.

Riddhima: Ishani, please go first

Dadi: Yea Ishani you go first. (they nodded)

Angre brought his box and opened it to reveal a pair of rose gold bangles with beautiful embroidery of studs.

Ishani was elated, she had wished for that design and he had gotten it for her. He unboxed them and took them in his hands and made her wear them. They fit in properly in her hands. She caressed them with love and looked at Angre. They both smiled at each other.

Dadi: That’s wonderful Angre. Very proud of you my bacha!! Now time for the last Jodi….Riansh. Chalo, come on now.

Vansh disappeared from the hall for a bit but then soon returned with a small box, he unlocked it and there were 2 pairs of diamond bangles he had brought for his Sweetheart.

Riddhima smiled at him with pure love and affection glowing in her eyes for him. V and R were mounted on the bangles; representing their initials and their love. He held them and made her wear them however they were

Dadi: Vansh!! These bangles are small.

Riddhima: (angry and frowned) You don’t know my size?

Vansh: (thinking) They are small…. How? (to Riddhima) I’m sorry I think there’s a mistake done they jewelers.

Riddhima: (pissed) Stop making excuses… you’ll sleep outside the room today! (she hands him the bangles and goes to their room)

Angre: Bhai how can you fail?

Dadi: Vansh this was bad, I never expected this from you!

Ishani: Bhai, how could you fail from getting the right size… now see you’ve upset Bhabhi! Enjoy sleeping outside.

Everyone leaves the hall for their rooms to sleep while Vansh hurries to his room to pacify his sweetheart. He ran up the stairs and saw Riddhima entering their room from his study, as soon as he went behind her, she slammed the door on his face and locked it; making it impossible for him to enter.

Vansh: Sweetheart!! Please open the door

Riddhima: Vansh sleep outside for today! How could you not know my size?

Vansh: Riddhima I’m sure it’s not my fault but the makers…(cut by Riddhima)

Riddhima: Stop blaming the jewelers! Just admit you forgot my size. You say you love me and you know everything about me then how! Uhh!! SLEEP OUTSIDE ONLY!!

Vansh: (knocking) Riddhima listen to me yaar!! (to himself) This girl won’t listen to me, I need to find a way. (thinking) Idea.

Vansh goes from there and after a few minutes he is seen climbing a staircase outside their room which led to the window. He planned to go inside through the window to pacify her.

Vansh: (climbing) I never thought that The Vansh Rai Singhania would be climbing and getting in to his room via the window! But for my sweetheart anything is possible! (he climbed and entered through the window)

Vansh saw Riddhima folding her attires and placing them in the wardrobe while her back facing Vansh. She was unaware about is presence. He went sneakily behind her and slid his arms around her waist, embracing her. She knew his touch so she didn’t object but she didn’t reciprocate either. Seeing that Vansh guessed that she was really mad at him. He nuzzled his nose in her neck, taking her scent inside him making her close her eyes. His presence, his touch affected her. She backed out and stopped fighting, she relaxed her head on his chest and closed her eyes. They both enjoyed their moment, it was solace for them.

Riddhima soon came out of her solace and warming hug and went back to the mad Riddhima. She pushed him away and turned around to face him, her arms folded near her chest and her face, red with anger. Vansh adored her in all ways.

Riddhima: What is it that you want? (anger)

Vansh: Your attention sweetheart. Listen to me, it wasn’t my mistake, I had given your accurate measurements but that jeweller messed it up.

Riddhima: How am I supposed to agree to that?

Vansh: Come on sweetheart, do you think you Vansh and your love is that weak that they won’t know such a small thing. If you husband and love knows all the passages to your heart and back then why not this.

Riddhima: (smiled a bit) But our love was proven as not true downstairs.

Vansh: (went to her and cupped her face) Who said so, if the ritual says that’s not true love then I don’t believe this ritual, our love is the purest thing, it can never be fake and we know that, we are made for each other!

Riddhima: (thinking) This man does wonders.. his mere touch just melts down my anger completely, his touch and his presence give me all that I want. I agree to him, our love isn’t judged by a small ritual and nor will it ever be. I realize why I love this guy! (blushed) But let me make this a bit naughty! (smirking) (to Vansh) Okay fine I forgive you but as per the ritual you have to go outside the room and sleep! So bye!

Riddhima held him and pushed him outside the room and closed the door on him. He was glad that she wasn’t upset about the bangles and she knew she was playing with him. As soon as he got outside he found the rest of the family eavesdropping.

Vansh: What are you all doing here?

All: Seeing the great Vansh Rai Singhania getting kicked out of his room! (laughing and they all ran away)

The End

