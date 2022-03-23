Packers sign DL Jarran Reed

(jare-in) Reid, a 6-foot-3, 307-pound seventh-year player out of the University of Alabama, was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round (number 49) of the 2016 NFL Draft. , He played five seasons with the Seahawks (2016–20) before spending the previous season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Overall, Reid has played in 89 games with 80 starts, 237 tackles (123 singles), 24.5 sacks, recorded 24 tackles for one loss, 70 QB hits, seven pass defenses, five…