Padraig Harrington called Augusta. set the starting speed in

His presence on the field may have come as a surprise to Rory McIlroy, but Padraig Harrington got off to a great start as the 86th Masters got underway at the Augusta Nationals.

McIlroy only realized that Harrington was eligible for the first major championship of the year when they played a practice round together, with Harrington qualifying his tie for fourth place at last year’s US PGA Championship.

The three-time major winner was among the early starters in Thursday’s first round and followed pars on the first two holes with birdies from close range on the third and fourth to set the starting pace.