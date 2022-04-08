Padres trade Chris Paddack, Twins from Pagan for Taylor Rogers

The Padres used their pitching depth to achieve a different kind of pitching.

The team completed a trade early Thursday that sent starting pitcher Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan to the Minnesota Twins for left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers and corner outfielder Brent Rucker. The Twins are also sending money into the deal, an amount enough that the Padres actually trimmed payroll in the deal. The Twins would get a minor leaguer to be named later.

Rogers is the new close to the Padres.

While the Padres are also looking for an experienced bat, they spent the spring looking for a complement to their bullpen.

“You try to put together pens that have different pitches and different looks for your manager to use,” Padres president…