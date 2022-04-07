Padrigue Harrington taking positivity at first Masters since 2015

While all eyes were on another story for the return of Tiger Woods, Padraig Harrington himself had a chance to make a strong comeback impression.

After seven years away from Augusta National, Harrington took an 11-hole lead through 11 holes after an early start at the Masters. But three sloppy bogeys on the last nine left him explaining a relatively disappointing 2-over 74 on Thursday.