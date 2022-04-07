Padrigue Harrington taking positivity at first Masters since 2015

While all eyes were on another story for the return of Tiger Woods, Padraig Harrington himself had a chance to make a strong comeback impression.
After seven years away from Augusta National, Harrington took an 11-hole lead through 11 holes after an early start at the Masters. But three sloppy bogeys on the last nine left him explaining a relatively disappointing 2-over 74 on Thursday.
“I was in a good place all day, struggled after a while,” he said. “Obviously, I should have finished better than 2-overs. It would have been a proper 70 or something. It would have been a fair return for the way I was playing.
“Apart from the score, everything else was good. I felt very comfortable. Probably more comfortable than many times in the first round of a Major. Hence…
Read Full News