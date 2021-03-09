Page not found – Finance Rewind

Loading...

Epic Games is an American video game and software developer. Not only this but it is also a publisher based in Cary, North Carolina. It has been launched by the developers of Fortnite. The company was founded by Tim Sweeney in 1991 as Potomac Computer Systems.

On the other hand, it was originally located in Potomac, Maryland, which was his parents’ home. The company became Epic Megams in 1991, following the release of its first commercial video game. In the year 1999, the studio name was shortened to epic game.

Epic Game develops a commercially available game engine called Unreal Engine. Also internally developed video games such as Fortnite and Unreal, the Gears of War Infinity Blade series. Unreal Engine was named the most successful video game engine in the year 2014 by the Guinness Tech Record. In addition, Epic Games made a tremendous amount of progress between the years 2012 and 2018.

Here are your top games!

After making huge amounts of progress in recent years, The Gamers are confused about the many options given to them. So we are here to help you by selecting the top 10 games available on Epic Games.

here is my:

We are going to increase your curiosity by naming you in increasing order of their popularity.

So, starting at number 10 we have Tech War Z.

We have OBSERVATION at number nine.

At the next level we have a game about survival called SUBNAUTICA.

And at number 7 we have the game that takes you on a quest through a world called ASHEN.

The sixth position is occupied by the exclusive game ofopic game named METRO EXODUS.

HADES occupies place number 5.

On Fantastic 4 we have a game called UNREAL TOURNAMENT.

Now it's time for the top three!

At number 3 we have a Monster Hunter game called DAUNTLESS.

After that we have a top developer named WITNESS in second place.

Leaving the epic game scoreboard ahead of us is the top game called SHAKEDOWN Hawaii!

