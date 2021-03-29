Pagglait Sanya Malhotra Netflix Film Watch Online

Paglit is an upcoming film to be released on Netflix. The film stars Sanya Malhotra with Sayani Gupta, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles. The film is directed and written by Umesh Bisht. It is produced by Guneet Monga under the banner of Sikh Entertainment. Here is the complete update about Sanya Malhotra Paglit Netflix movie watch online, cast, story, release date, trailer.

Story of paglit netflix movie

The film revolves around a young woman Sandhya (Sanya Malhotra), her husband who was dead and is now on a journey to find her identity. According to the trailer, Sandhya was expected to grieve as she tried to build her identity, while her family on the other hand tried to control her. The trailer concludes with Sanya stating how women are treated in a patriarchal society. She says, “When women become intelligent, the world calls them crazy.”

Sanya Malhotra Netflix Film Paglit Trailer?

Netflix released the trailer on its social handle with the caption, “Discretionary warning: A large number of people may experience a full-blown seriousness during the film”.

Paglit netflix movie cast

There are a lot of stars who played important roles in the film. Here is the official star cast list.

Sayani gupta

Shruti Sharma

Ashutosh Rana

Raghubir Yadav

Sheeba Chadha

Meghna Malik

Rajesh Tailang

Netflix movie paglit release date

The comedy-drama film is set to release on 26 March 2021 on the Netflix OTT platform. Critics and media stars give a 2.5 star rating.