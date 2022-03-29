Paid Parental Leave Boost in Budget for Dads and Single Mothers

Single parents will get an additional two weeks of government-funded paid parental leave under the $346 million plan, giving an additional 2,200 families access to the plan for the first time.

The federal government is merging the two-week father and partner pay plan with 18 weeks of paid parental leave (PPL) to create an “advanced” 20-week plan paid at minimum wage.

Under the changes, a single parent would be eligible for the full 20 weeks of paid leave, while a two-parent family could split the PPL, however they take it within two…