Paid Parental Leave Boost in Budget for Dads and Single Mothers

Single parents will get an additional two weeks of government-funded paid parental leave under the $346 million plan, giving an additional 2,200 families access to the plan for the first time.
key points:
- Single parents and fathers now eligible for higher paid parental leave
- Government estimates that 2,200 families will get PPL facility for the first time
- Changes will be introduced “no later” from March 1, 2023
The federal government is merging the two-week father and partner pay plan with 18 weeks of paid parental leave (PPL) to create an “advanced” 20-week plan paid at minimum wage.
Under the changes, a single parent would be eligible for the full 20 weeks of paid leave, while a two-parent family could split the PPL, however they take it within two…
