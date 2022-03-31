Pain in racing: Chango Cardenas passes away

This news fell like a bucket of water to all academicians. Late on Wednesday, the Racing Club reported the death of Juan Carlos Cárdenas. Known around the world as Chango, The author of the most important goal in the history of racing has died at the age of 76. As of now, the club has not given further details.

“We are deeply saddened. We regret to inform you of the death of Juan Carlos “El Chango” Cárdenas, The author of the most important goal in our history. The Racing Club embraces all their family and friends”, thus racing fired up a legend that gave them the most important title in history. It was Chango who took a shot at the angle to give the Academy the title of first champion Was Argentina’s world 1-0 win…