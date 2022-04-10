painful! Competition Radio declared Benot Kosnefroy the winner in the Amstel Gold Race... until the final picture came out: "Slightly Sour".

It was apparently a major disappointment for Kosnefroy, who was already celebrating with his teammates. Yet he resigned reacting surprisingly…

Benot Cosnefroy later said, “If you had told me in advance that I would have been number two here, I would have signed for it.” “But now it’s a little sour. I thought I was a winner for a while. It’s getting a lot worse.”

Cosnefroy knocked on his handlebar shortly afterwards, but when he was surrounded by cameras and teammates a few meters before the finish, he was suddenly declared the winner. The happiness was big, but after two, three minutes, seeing the final photo, the decision was reversed. “Everyone said I won, this race came via radio, so I was really happy, but it didn’t turn out to be true. It’s a real shame they declared you the winner if they haven’t seen the photo yet.” Besides, when you look at that photo, there’s no buzz…