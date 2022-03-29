Painful: ‘This is the real reason for split between Jonas van Geel and Avellian Boesman’

Last week it was announced that Jonas van Geel and Avellian Boesman are no longer a couple. Day All managed to find out the real reason behind the breakup.

“Their turbulent relationship was darkened in November last year,” writes Dag All.

According to The Weekly, infidelity is at the root of the split. “Jonas clearly doesn’t care for the break. Late last year he was seen several times at Antwerp nightlife, where according to witnesses he was ‘quite intimate’ with female company.”

“Even the avellians must have strayed from the right path in search of comfort,” says Dag All. They had a romance which is now a thing of the past.