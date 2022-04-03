Pak Cabinet Secretary notifies that Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is not PM | World News

Imran Khan is officially no longer the prime minister of Pakistan, according to the latest circular issued by the Pakistan government.

“Consequent upon the dissolution of Pakistan Assembly by the President of Pakistan in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect,” the government statement read.

The decision comes hours after President Arif Alvi…