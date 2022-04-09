Pak political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly Speaker agrees to hold no-trust vote, reports local media

Apr 09, 2022 10:51 PM IST
‘Threat letter’ to be shared with Chief Justice of Pakistan tonight: local media
PM Imran Khan chairs special cabinet meeting, says Geo News. The report also said that a “Threat letter” will be shared with CJP tonight.
Apr 09, 2022 10:45 PM IST
Chief Justice instructs officials to open doors of top court at 12am PST, reports local media
According to Geo News citing sources stated that the chief justice has instructed relevant officials of the top court to open the doors at 12am PST (12:30am IST).
Apr 09, 2022 10:36 PM IST
Pakistan’s army chief meets Imran Khan
Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan amid impasse over parliamentary vote to oust him, reports Reuters, citing local media.
Apr 09, 2022…
