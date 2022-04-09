Pakistan Court Gives Hafiz Saeed 31 Yrs Jail Term

Lahore- An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday sentenced banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to 32 years in jail in two more terror financing cases.

Earlier in five such cases, the 71-year-old cleric had already been convicted for 36 years imprisonment in five terror financing cases.

The total sentence of 68 years imprisonment will run concurrently. Saeed may have to spend not many years in jail because his sentence will run concurrently, a lawyer told PTI.

On Friday, anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar handed down 32 years jail term to Saeed in two FIRs – 21/2019 and 90/2019 registered by the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police, a court official told PTI.

In the 21/2019 and 99/2021 cases, he was sentenced for 15.5…