Pakistan: Imran Khan left power after losing the censure motion

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was overthrown after weeks of political crisis and a no-confidence motion against him was passed by the National Assembly on Sunday amid extremely high tensions.

No prime minister has completed his term in Pakistan since the country’s independence in 1947, but Imran Khan, in power since 2018, is the first to fall on a no-confidence motion.

The Acting Speaker of the House, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, announced that the motion was “accepted” by 174 of the 342 delegates.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif and the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, who served as prime minister three times, His successor as the head of this Islamic republic of 220 million residents armed with nuclear weapons, He should be confirmed in the post by the Assembly on Monday.

