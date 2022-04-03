Pakistan in turmoil, opposition names Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister | World News

Pakistan descended into political turmoil after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly after the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was dismissed in the house.

The opposition resumed the session of assembly and not only declared deputy speaker’s order rejecting the no-confidence motion as invalid, but also declared Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, also addressed the assembly as the new prime minister.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Sherry Rehman tweeted a video wherein she claimed 197 members had elected PML-N MP Ayaz Sadiq as the new speaker.

After Sadiq occupied the speaker’s chair, he re-activated the voting on no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government, which was voted in favour…