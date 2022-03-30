Pakistan: Key aide of Khan government resigns ahead of vote to remove PM imran khan news

Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistan’s troubled Prime Minister Imran Khan is under increasing pressure to step down after a key ally went into opposition ahead of a no-confidence motion in Parliament.

The Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) party, a major political force in Sindh province, announced on Wednesday that it was leaving the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition government.

The step has been taken after talks between the MQM-P and the opposition leaders since Tuesday night.

Senior MQM-P leader Aminul Haque, who was a federal minister in Khan’s government, told reporters at a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday: “The party’s coordination committee has supported the decision to walk out of the government.”

“We have submitted our …