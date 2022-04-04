Pakistan Live Updates: Imran Khan and Supreme Court News

The Darul Uloom Haqqaniya Madrasa in Akhora Khattak, Pakistan has educated more Taliban leaders than any other school in the world. Credit… Saina Bashir for The New York Times

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN — Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation that is home to the world’s second largest Muslim population, has for decades been a reluctant – if significant – US partner in the campaign against terrorism.

But the country has moved away from the United States under Prime Minister Imran Khan, especially after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, where Pakistan has long been accused of harboring the Taliban and is a supporter of the Taliban regime that last year. Took power. Pakistan has also embraced a strategic partnership with China and close ties with Russia.

For two decades after September 11…