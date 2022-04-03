Pakistan: PM calls for dissolution of Parliament

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan escaped no-confidence motion on Sunday , that the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the country refused to vote ,And they announced in the process that they were calling for the dissolution of Parliament and early elections.

This twist comes when Mr. Khan’s condition was very bad. A few days earlier he had lost the parliamentary majority, which was demanded by his opponents, who accused him of economic mismanagement and foreign policy clumsiness.

But at the opening of the meeting, the deputy chairman of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, a loyalist of Mr. Khan, initially said he refused…