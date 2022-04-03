Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for fresh elections after no-confidence motion is rejected

Imran Khan has called for fresh elections in Pakistan after the no-confidence vote against him was dropped in a shocking turn by the deputy speaker of the country’s National Assembly.

In a relief to Mr Khan, a vote against him by the opposition was rejected by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday, moments before it was expected to be introduced.

Mr Suri said the vote was against the country’s constitution. An angry opposition watched as the assembly session, which would have decided Mr Khan’s fate, was quickly wrapped up in minutes.

In his dramatic message to the gathering, Mr Suri can be heard saying he was deciding to “reject” the vote as MPs raised slogans.

“This is what is acceptable to God!!!” The speaker wrote in a tweet in Urdu…