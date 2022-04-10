Pakistan PM Imran Khan kicks out after losing no-confidence motion in Parliament – National

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan lost a trust vote in parliament on Sunday, the speaker of the lower house said, following retractions from coalition partners who blame him for a deteriorating economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises. .

The announcement of the result of the vote came just before 0100 (2000 GMT) after several adjournments in the lower house caused by members of Khan’s party, who said there was a foreign conspiracy to oust the politician from the cricket star.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said the opposition parties managed to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of the no-confidence motion. Only a few MLAs from Khan’s ruling party were present for the vote.